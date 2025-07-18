Manny Pacquiao returns from retirement on Saturday night to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Whether Pacquiao's decision to return to the ring proves to be ill-advised or a moment that grows his legend is still to be seen.

At 46, Pacquiao is older than George Foreman when Foreman defeated Michael Moorer to win the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles in 1994. Pacquiao also hasn't fought professionally in just shy of four years, retiring after being beaten by Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. That Ugas fight came more than two years after Pacquiao's previous bout.

Pacquiao is boxing's only eight-division world champion, winning his first title, the WBC flyweight belt, at 19. He kept climbing in weight and finding more and more success as he emerged as one of boxing's biggest stars alongside rival Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquiao and Mayweather would eventually find their way into the ring together, ending years of "will they, won't they" negotiations and producing a less-than-thrilling fight a few years past its best-by date. Pacquiao had already lost a close split decision to Timothy Bradley and been knocked out cold in his fourth bout with Juan Manuel Marquez before meeting Mayweather.

Why Manny Pacquiao believes that, even at 46, an upset could be brewing against Mario Barrios on Saturday Brian Campbell

Despite the Mayweather loss, Pacquiao would go on to have two more championship reigns at welterweight, the last of which came with his win over Keith Thurman in 2019 when Pacquiao was 40 years old, more than 20 years after he won his first world title.

Now, Pacquiao looks to come back from a retirement, and a six-year stretch that has seen him fight professionally just once, to face a young, hungry champion in Barrios.

Barrios is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2021, he fought Gervonta "Tank" Davis, giving a fine account of himself in a slugfest before Davis scored a stoppage in the 11th round. Barrios followed up that loss with a decision loss to Keith Thurman in another headline fight.

Barrios has not lost since dropping the decision to Thurman, picking up the interim WBA welterweight title with a win over Yordenis Ugas along the way. That title was eventually upgraded to a full championship after Terence Crawford moved up in weight after becoming undisputed at 147 pounds.

In November, Barrios made the first defense of his world title, going to a draw with Abel Ramos.

Now, Barrios finds himself in the spotlight ready to face one of the sport's biggest stars yet again, though this time he'll do so as a favorite.

Barrios vs. Pacquiao fight card, odds

Odds via BetRivers

Mario Barrios (c) -275 vs. Manny Pacquiao +210, WBC welterweight title

Tim Tszyu -155 vs. Sebastian Fundora (c) +125, WBC junior middleweight title

Isaac Cruz -550 vs. Angel Fierro +380, junior welterweights

Brandon Figueroa -260 vs. Joet Gonzalez +200, featherweights

David Picasso -2000 vs. Kyonosuke Kameda +950, junior featherweights

Mark Magsayo -800 vs. Jorge Mata +500, lightweights

Gary Allen Russell Jr. -1600 vs. Hugo Castaneda +800, junior lightweights

Prediction

Pacquiao looks to be in fantastic physical shape ahead of the fight, and he has spoken several times vowing to show "the old Pacquiao" on Saturday night. Therein lies the question at the center of this fight: Will we actually see the old Pacquiao or just an old Pacquiao.

Against Ugas, Pacquiao didn't show much of what made him a special fighter in the past, and he left the ring beat up and looking like a fighter ready to move on from fighting. It's hard to see how four years out of the ring and four more years of life have transformed Pacquiao into someone who will show up in the ring looking like a younger version of himself.

Barrios is also going to have some big physical advantages in the fight, most notably four inches of reach and more than six inches of height. Pacquiao is going to have to navigate those disadvantages in order to get inside and get any offense going. It's unlikely that it will be an easy task as Barrios is very active with his punches, which should let him punish Pacquiao before Pacquiao can get close enough to let his hands go.

At some point, it seems there's a fair chance that Barrios hurts Pacquiao enough that the fight gets stopped, whether it's Pacquiao being unable to rise from the canvas or the referee or corner stepping in to save Pacquaio from further punishment. Pick: Mario Barrios via TKO8