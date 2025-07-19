Mario Barrios will look to defend his WBC welterweight championship when he battles former champion Manny Pacquiao in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight card is set for approximately 8 p.m. ET from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Barrios is coming off a 12-round split decision draw with Abel Ramos this past November. Pacquiao, meanwhile, will be entering the ring for the first time in nearly four years after losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight championship on Aug. 21, 2021.

Barrios is a -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100), while Pacquiao comes back at +210 in the latest Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for number of rounds is 10.5, with the Over favored at -140. The fight not going the distance returns -125.

Why you should back Barrios

Barrios, 30, has held the WBC welterweight title since 2024. He won the vacant WBC interim welterweight title on Sept. 30, 2023, when he won a unanimous decision over Ugas. He had previously held the WBA regular version lightweight title from 2019 to 2021. He won the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight championship with an eighth-round knockout of Jovanie Santiago on Feb. 11, 2023.

He began his professional boxing career in 2013, and went on to win his first 26 matches. In 32 career fights, Barrios is 29-2-1. He has registered 18 knockouts and 11 wins by decision. His only losses came within a one-year span, when he was knocked out by Gervonta Davis on June 26, 2021, and lost a unanimous decision to Keith Thurman on Feb. 5, 2022. Barrios goes by several nicknames, including Golden Boy. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Pacquiao

Pacquiao, 46, known as Pac Man, is the only boxer in history to win 12 world championships in eight different weight classes. He won the lineal championship in four different weight classes -- flyweight, featherweight, super featherweight and light welterweight. Last month, Pacquiao was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He is the third boxer from the Philippines to receive the honor.

Pacquiao began his professional boxing career in 1995 at the age of 15, defeating Edmund Enting Ignacio by unanimous decision. He went on to win his first 11 bouts, before being knocked out by Rustico Torrecampo on Feb. 9, 1996. He has gone on to register 62 wins with eight losses and two draws. He has 39 wins by knockout and 23 by decision. See which fighter to back here.

