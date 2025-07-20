Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios results, highlights: Fight ends in majority draw, Barrios retains title

Official result: Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios ended in a majority draw (115-113, 114-114, 114-114)
Barrios has no one to blame but himself for this draw. He was very passive throughout key rounds.
Manny Pacquiao's attempt to turn back the clock came up just short on Saturday night as his fight with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios ended in a majority draw.
At 46 years old, Pacquiao was attempting to become the first fighter in history to win world championships in four different decades. But Pacquiao didn't look like the fighter of old. He was less explosive and his defensive reflexes were clearly diminished, but Barrios didn't make him pay over 12 rounds and let Pacquiao have some impressive moments throughout the fight.
Barrios was effective in working his jab throughout the fight, but he did not follow that jab with power shots, nor did he invest much to the body of his much older opponent, who was returning to action for the first time in nearly four years.
The solidly Pacquiao crowd loudly reacted to every combination Pacquiao threw, whether it landed or not. Despite that possible overreaction, Pacquiao did show phenomenal endurance and commitment to attempting to hold a world championship once again.
In the end, it took Barrios winning the final three rounds on all three official scorecards to edge his way into a majority draw to retain his championship by scores of 115-113 his way, and two 114-114 cards.
"I thought I won the fight," Pacquiao said after the fight. "I mean, it was a close fight. My opponent was very tough. It was a wonderful fight. It was good."
Barrios also felt he had done enough to win, though he praised his legendary opponent's effort.
"I thought I still pulled it out, but I still tip my hat to Manny," Barrios said. "It was an absolute honor to share the ring with him, someone who has accomplished so much in the sport. ... We came in here and left everything in the ring. Like I said, I tip my hat to Manny."
Both fighters agreed to the idea of a rematch, leaving the door open for Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, to take another shot at regaining world championship glory.
"I think so, I think so," Pacquiao said of the idea of fighting again. "God willing. I only had two months of training. What I need to do is continue my training. In a championship fight like this, I should have trained for four months or three months, [but didn't] because of the election in the Philippines."
Barrios was fully on board with the idea of running the fight back, noting how big the event was for the sport.
"Absolutely [I would take the rematch], this was huge for boxing," Barrios said. "This was huge, and I'd love to do it again."
CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday.
Barrios has no one to blame but himself for this draw. He was very passive throughout key rounds.
Barrios landed a few jabs and tried to come in with an uppercut that missed. Barrios landed a few good jabs again. Barrios landed a good right hand, and then another. Pacquiao landed a left hand before he ate a few lefts from Barrios. Barrios landed an uppercut and pressed forward. Pacquiao tried to counter but ate two more jabs. The broadcast has Pacquiao winning this and he certainly could get favorable judging and with so many close cards, it could certainly go his way.
Barrios landed a few good shots, including a strong right hand. Barrios landed a few more good right hands in a combination. Barrios landed some good jabs and then a series of left hooks. Pacquiao landed a left hand and a right hook. Barrios landed a hook and then a body shot. Barrios went back to the jab. Pacquiao landed a right hand but Barrios landed one in return. Barrios landed two good lead left hands. Barrios landed a few more late jabs.
Barrios threw a three-punch combination and then started to pop the jab again. Barrios dipped to the body and then came upstairs with a good uppercut. Pacquiao threw a lot of punches but didn't land much before Barrios tagged him with two punches. Pacquiao came back with a combination and then got tagged by return fire from Barrios. Another jab landed for Barrios. Pacquiao threw a late flurry with one shot getting in.
Barrios got caught by a hard combination from Pacquiao. Barrios isn't doing enough to really put his stamp on rounds that he may be winning and this fight may be very close. Pacquiao stepped in and landed a left hand and then a pair of shots as Barrios landed a single shot in return. Barrios dug in with a few body shots. Barrios landed a nice counter combination. Barrios isn't throwing the jab nearly enough now, and it was his best tool.
Barrios landed a hard combination, finishing with a digging shot to the body. Barrios landed a short right hand counter and Pacquiao landed a good left hand. Barrios landed a two-punch combination. Pacquiao landed a good combination and a few good left hands. That was a good round for Pacquiao.
Barrios landed a few jabs, and then Pacquiao entered with a good step in jab, and then another moments later. Barrios landed a few good shot,s and Pacquiao seemed to acknowledge them. Barrios landed a good right hand as Pacquiao stepped in. Pacquiao landed a jab. Barrios landed a two-punch combination in the final seconds. The crowd is giving outsized reactions to everything Pacquiao does, but Barrios seems to simply be doing more, even if it isn't impressive.
Pacquiao landed a good left hand to the body. Pacquiao tried to be aggressive early in the round. Barrios landed some hard jabs. Barrios landed two good counters to a Pacquiao flurry, but without unloading with much power. Pacquiao threw a nice combination but nothing was really landing clean for him. Pacquiao landed a left hand late and then ate a big jab in return. There's just not much on the punches when Pacquaio lands.
A hard Barrios jab snapped Pacquiao's head back, and Pacquiao tried to flurry. Barrios landed a good jab and then a left hand. Barrios continued to work the jab as Pacquiao tried to flurry, but just wasn't getting much home. Barrios continued to just jab and jab and occasionally throw a right hand while Pacquiao missed more shots.
Barrios landed more good jabs before going to the body and then head. Barrios landed another jab and Pacquiao looked a bit rattled. Pacquiao landed a jab. Barrios landed a good counter shot and then an uppercut before going right back to the jab. Barrios landed a glancing uppercut. Pacquiao landed a sweeping left hand but then ate a right hand.
Barrios landed a good right hand early and then a few jabs. Pacquiao tried to come forward with a few left hands. Barrios landed a few more jabs. Pacquiao landed a jab before Barrios started to pop off several of his own. Barrios worked to the body several times in the round, with Pacquiao complaining about low blows every time. The referee told Pacquiao the punches were legal. Barrios continued to connect cleanly with the jab. Barrios went to the body and then back upstairs. Pacquiao tried to get loose, and he ate a right hand late.
Barrios opened with a few jabs and then landed a short left hook counter. Barrios landed a few good left hands as Pacquiao tried to find entry for his left hand. Barrios landed a jab and just missed with a right hand. Barrios answered a Pacquiao jab and then connected with another right hand. Pacquiao landed a good counter right hand. A few Barrios jabs landed late.
Pacquiao popped out the jab and tried to follow with a left hand in the early stages. Barrios tried to throw a few jabs back and snapped Pacquiao's head back. Pacquiao landed a left hand. Barrios went back to the jab but Pacquiao was the more active fighter. Pacquiao landed a good flurry, splitting Barrios' jab. Barrios landed a good right hand that caught Pacquiao clean. Pacquiao threw another straight left hand. Another jab landed for Pacquiao. Pacquiao came in with a good combination. That was about as good of an opening round as you could hope for for Pacquiao.
The fighters are in the ring. Introductions and final referee instructions are next and then we'll get down to business. Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios for Barrios' WBC welterweight championship is up in minutes.
Pacquiao is looking to make history at 46 years old. Barrios wants to pick up the biggest win of his career and retain his WBC welterweight championship. Pacquiao has not fought in nearly four years, but he says that time was important to let his body rest. Barrios is the favorite heading to the ring at -275. The fighters are walking to the ring now.