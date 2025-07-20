Manny Pacquiao's return to boxing ended in a bit of a letdown. The legendary fighter walked away from the ring on Saturday without a win ... or a loss. Pacquiao, 46, fought hard to a majority draw with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in the main event of a PBC on Prime PPV from Las Vegas.

The draw means that Barrios still holds on to the title and that Pacquiao will have to try again to make even more history in the ring. Pacquiao was attempting to become the first fighter to ever win a world title in four different decades. His first fight since 2021 proved to be OK from an overall standpoint. Pacquiao was never seriously hurt or in trouble, but his age has certainly slowed him down a bit and it will be interesting to see just where he goes from here despite saying afterwards that he wants to continue to fight.

Elsewhere on the card, Sebastian Fundora proved why he was worthy of his WBC junior middleweight title by scoring a stoppage of Tim Tszyu in their rematch. Fundora originally won the title in a split decision over Tszyu in March 2024, and despite that fight being consider a Fight of the Year contender, many wondered whether a cut opened on Tszyu's head by an accidental elbow affected the fight. Fundora left no doubt this time around by battering Tszyu, including a knockdown in Round 1. Tszyu's corner called off the fight after Round 7 with their fighter badly beaten.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight card, results

Mario Barrios (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao ends in majority draw (115-113 Barrios, 114-114, 114-114)

Sebastian Fundora (c) def. Tim Tszyu

Isaac Cruz def. Omar Salcido via unanimous decision (99-89, 99-89, 100-88)

Brandon Figueroa def. Joet Gonzalez via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 116-112)

David Picasso def. Kyonosuke Kameda via majority decision (98-92, 97-93, 95-95)

Mark Magsayo def. Jorge Mata via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 98-92)

Gary Allen Russell Jr. def. Hugo Castaneda via 10th-round TKO

