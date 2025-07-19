The legend is back. Manny Pacquiao makes his return from a four-year absence (and retirement) to try and once again capture gold. Pacquiao is set to take on WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in the main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao was last seen in a pro fight in August 2021 when he was outclassed by Yordenis Ugas, which led to his eventual retirement from the sport. Now, after being inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, Pacquiao wants to give it one more go at the age of 46 against a champion who has had an up-and-down career to date.

The undercard also sees a terrific rematch for the unified junior middleweight titles when champion Sebastian Fundora takes on Tim Tszyu. Fundora earned a split decision win in their first meeting that turned into a bloody war thanks to an inadvertent elbow that Fundora landed on Tszyu's head that opened a nasty gash. Now, Tszyu looks for his revenge against an opponent he had an argument for beating in the first fight in March 2024.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on PBC on Prime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Where to watch Pacquiao vs. Barrios

Date: July 19 | Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: PBC on Prime PPV, PPV.com | Price: $79.99

Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight card, odds