It's fight week in Las Vegas once again and while it may not be the fight many had planned on seeing, it's still one that demands your attention. Former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will make the walk to the ring for the first time in two years when he takes on WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a PBC on Fox PPV event. Pacquiao was originally scheduled to take on unified champion Errol Spence Jr., but Spence suffered a torn retina in training camp and was forced to withdraw. Of note, Ugas' original opponent for the card also suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw, making this new main event almost destined.

Pacquiao has not fought since his thrilling victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019 where he earned the WBA crown with an astounding performance. He's considered one of the all-time greats in the sport after holding at least one championship across eight weight divisions.

Ugas is no pushover, however. The Cuban has never been stopped in the ring and has just one loss since 2015 while taking on some of the best welterweights in the world. He challenged Shawn Porter for the WBC title in 2019 and dropped a split decision. He did earn the vacant WBA strap, however, in September 2020 with a split decision win over Abel Ramos.

The card also features another fun welterweight bout when Robert Guerrero battles Victor Ortiz in the co-feature. Guerrero (36-6, 20 KOs) took a brief retirement in 2017 after suffering his third consecutive loss and fifth in his last seven. He returned in December 2018, however, and has run off three straight victories. Of note, Guerrero has not fought since September 2019. Ortiz (32-6, 25 KOs), meanwhile, has not fought since a majority draw against Devon Alexander in February 2018 after he was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. Those charges were eventually dropped in December 2020 as Ortiz looks to get back to active competition.

Plus, 26-year-old undefeated Filipino prospect Mark Magsayo takes on former champion Julio Ceja in a featherweight title eliminator. Magsayo carries tons of power for this weight class with 15 knockouts in 22 pro fights. He has rarely fought stateside, mostly staying home in his native Philippines, but he has made quite the impression in his trips to America. Magsayo in coming off a TKO win over Pablo Cruz in April to earn this shot against Ceja, who has fallen on hard times without a win since 2017.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook when they are made available.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight card, odds

Manny Pacquiao -360 vs. Yordenis Ugas +280, WBA welterweight championship

Robert Guerrero -150 vs. Victor Ortiz +125, welterweight

Mark Magsayo -300 vs. Julio Ceja +240, WBC featherweight title eliminator



Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon, featherweight

Pacquiao vs. Ugas info

Date: Aug. 21

Aug. 21 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: FOX PPV | Price: $74.99

