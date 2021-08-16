What was expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year is now on hold. Errol Spence was set to defend his pair of welterweight titles against the legendary Manny Pacquiao in the main event of a FOX PPV on Aug. 21, but the Texan suffered a torn retina in training camp and was forced to withdraw from the bout. In his place will step Yordenis Ugas, the WBA welterweight champion who was promoted to "super" champion after Pacquiao was declared "champion in recess".

Pacquiao has not fought since his thrilling victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019 where he earned the WBA crown with an astounding performance. He's considered one of the all-time greats in the sport after holding at least one championship across eight weight divisions.

Ugas is no pushover, however. The Cuban has never been stopped in the ring and has just one loss since 2015 while taking on some of the best welterweights in the world. He challenged Shawn Porter for the WBC title in 2019 and dropped a split decision. He did earn the vacant WBA strap, however, in September 2020 with a split decision win over Abel Ramos.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook when they are made available.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight card, odds

Manny Pacquiao -360 vs. Yordenis Ugas +280, WBA welterweight championship

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, featherweight



Pacquiao vs. Ugas info

Date: Aug. 21

Aug. 21 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: FOX PPV | Price: $74.99

