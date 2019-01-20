Manny Pacquiao willing to take on Floyd Mayweather in a rematch if 'Money' comes back

Four years ago, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are teasing fight fans once again with the possibility of a megafight. Following Pacquiao's successful WBA "regular" welterweight title defense against former Mayweather protege Adrien Broner in Las Vegas by unanimous decision, Pacquiao was asked about the possibility of a rematch with "Money" Mayweather.

"Tell him to come back to the ring, and we will fight. I'm willing to fight again to Floyd Mayweather if he's willing to come back in boxing," Pacquiao said.

Mayweather refused to answer Jim Gray's request to confirm or deny the possibility of a rematch.

After dancing around one another for years, Mayweather and Pacquiao finally battled back on May 2, 2015, in what was billed as the "Fight of the Century." The showdown turned out to be anything but, with Mayweather earning an easy unanimous decision over Pacquiao after 12 rounds of action as fans were mainly left to feel underwhelmed by the action with both fighters having exited their primes. Mayweather heavily-utilized his defensive prowess while Pacquiao was relatively reserved for his standards, though the latter would later be explained by Pacquiao's camp as the result of a shoulder injury suffered during pre-fight training.

Mayweather last officially fought in August 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor, defeating the Irishman via TKO in the 10th round. Mayweather did recently compete in combat sports, however, in an exhibition bout for Asian mixed martial arts promotion RIZIN on New Year's Eve against kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa. In what was nothing more than a publicity stunt, Mayweather embarrassed the 20-year-old kickboxing sensation by finishing him in Round 1.