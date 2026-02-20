Mario Barrios will defend his WBC welterweight title on Saturday in a 12-round boxing main event against Ryan Garcia. Barrios has fought to a draw in each of his last two fights. He earned a split decision draw with Abel Ramos on Nov. 15, 2024, before earning a draw with Manny Pacquiao last July. Garcia, meanwhile, lost a unanimous decision to Rolando Romero for the vacant WBA (regular) welterweight title last May.

The pay-per-view main card (DAZN) is set for an 8 p.m. ET start from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garcia is a -270 favorite (wager $270 to win $100), while Barrios is priced at +210 (wager $100 to win $210) in the latest boxing odds for Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia. The over/under for total rounds finished is 10.5 (Over -130). Before making any Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst who has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. Among his notable picks are calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also picking Crawford specifically by decision (+220). His other notable 2025 winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch.

In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also predicted Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July.

Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns.

Now, with the Barrios vs. Garcia fight card approaching, Nagel has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident prop picks for the fight. You can only see his top prop picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia prop bets

Nagel has analyzed the Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia bout and one of his top prop picks is Barrios to win by decision at +320. Barrios, 30, has held world championships in two classes, including welterweight and super lightweight. He began his career in November 2013, and rattled off 26 wins in a row to start his career before losing back-to-back bouts to Gervonta Davis in 2021 and Keith Thurman in 2022. He is 3-0-2 since, including winning the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title, and the vacant WBC interim welterweight crown.

Garcia, 27, has fought at the welterweight, light welterweight, lightweight and super featherweight levels. He held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021. He has been a knockout machine, winning 20 fights by knockout. He is 24-2-1 overall, after winning each of his first 23 fights. He was a 15-time national amateur champion and registered a 215-15 record as an amateur. He turned pro in 2016. See the rest of Nagel's bets here.

How to make Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia prop picks

Nagel has locked in two other best bets, including a strong money-line play. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia on Saturday, and which pick should you target for a huge payday? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's best bets for the Saturday, Feb. 21, welterweight title bout, all from the combat sports specialist who has covered the sport for more than 20 years, and find out.