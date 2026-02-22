Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia fight live updates: Results, scorecard, start time tonight, full card

A welterweight world championship showdown is set for Saturday in Las Vegas when WBC champion Mario Barrios puts his belt on the line against Ryan Garcia.

The fight represents an opportunity for Garcia to claim the first world championship of his career. If Garcia wants to achieve that accomplishment, he'll need to show marked improvement from his most recent fight, a listless decision loss to Rolando Romero in the main event of a card held from Times Square in New York City.

Barrios will also be looking to improve on recent performances. Since being elevated from interim to full world champion by the WBC, Barrios has twice defended his belt, going to draws against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao.

The rest of the card is filled with intriguing fights, including Gary Antuanne Russell putting the WBA junior welterweight belt on the line against Andy Hiraoka and perennial contender Frank Martin taking on Nahir Albright also at 140 pounds.

Barrios vs. Garcia fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ryan Garcia -250 vs. Mario Barrios (c) +195, WBC welterweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell (c) -350 vs. Andy Hiraoka +260, WBA junior welterweight title

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright ends in a unanimous draw (95-95, 95-95, 95-95)

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Sena Agbeko via TKO, Round 7

Amari Jones def. Luis Arias via fourth-round TKO

Barrios vs. Garcia scorecard