Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia fight live updates: Results, scorecard, start time tonight, full card

The epic showdown gets underway on Saturday night from Las Vegas

By
 &
1 min read

A welterweight world championship showdown is set for Saturday in Las Vegas when WBC champion Mario Barrios puts his belt on the line against Ryan Garcia.

The fight represents an opportunity for Garcia to claim the first world championship of his career. If Garcia wants to achieve that accomplishment, he'll need to show marked improvement from his most recent fight, a listless decision loss to Rolando Romero in the main event of a card held from Times Square in New York City.

Barrios will also be looking to improve on recent performances. Since being elevated from interim to full world champion by the WBC, Barrios has twice defended his belt, going to draws against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao.

Ryan Garcia looks to bounce back from uninspired loss when he faces Mario Barrios: 'Do or die moment'
Brian Campbell
Ryan Garcia looks to bounce back from uninspired loss when he faces Mario Barrios: 'Do or die moment'

The rest of the card is filled with intriguing fights, including Gary Antuanne Russell putting the WBA junior welterweight belt on the line against Andy Hiraoka and perennial contender Frank Martin taking on Nahir Albright also at 140 pounds.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 6 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Barrios vs. Garcia fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Ryan Garcia -250 vs. Mario Barrios (c) +195, WBC welterweight title
  • Gary Antuanne Russell (c) -350 vs. Andy Hiraoka +260, WBA junior welterweight title
  • Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright ends in a unanimous draw (95-95, 95-95, 95-95)
  • Bektemir Melikuziev def. Sena Agbeko via TKO, Round 7
  • Amari Jones def. Luis Arias via fourth-round TKO

Barrios vs. Garcia scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Barrios












Garcia












Updating Live
(78)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka -- Round 2

Russell pushed forward and flurried to the body as Hiraoka looked to try and land a big left hand. Hiraoka finally threw a left hand but missed. Hiraoka has drawn some warnings from the referee for holding. Still not much big action in this one so far.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:59 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka -- Round 1

Hiraoka flashed out a few jabs from too far away to land as he tried to work out the distance. Russell landed a solid jab of his own, getting in quickly. Hiraoka kept circling around the outside of the ring with the jab not quite getting home. Russell landed a left hook as the fighters separated from a clinch. That was mostly a feeling-out round for both men.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@GoldenBoyBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:56 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:55 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:52 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:52 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:51 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:51 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@GoldenBoyBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:48 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:42 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Gary Antuanne Russell (c) vs. Andy Hiraoka, WBA junior welterweight title

Russell is making the first defense of the title he won against Jose Valenzuela in his most recent fight. That win came one fight after an uninspired performance in a loss to Alberto Puello. Russell will look for a second consecutive win when he takes on the heavy-handed Hiraoka. Hiraoka is a big fighter for the weight and has 19 knockout victories on his 24-0 professional record.

Russell is a -340 favorite, but this is a serious test.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:39 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:39 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@GoldenBoyBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:37 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:37 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:33 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:33 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:32 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:32 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Official result: Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright ends in a unanimous draw (95-95 x3)

Albright continued to come on hard during the late rounds, including rocking Martin in the 10th round. What played out over the full 10 rounds was a very even fight with some big momentum swings and plenty of heavy shots in both directions.

In the end, there was not enough to separate the men on the final scorecards and the judges all scored the fight dead even at 95-95.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:24 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright -- Through Round 7

Martin came on strong over rounds five and six, using his left hand to control the majority of the action in two of the clearest rounds in the fight. Albright had a big moment in the seventh, landing a good counter left that seemed to buzz Martin. Martin responded by standing his ground and exchanging, though Albright again landed some sharp counters before going to the body as he had his own strong round to answer Martin's mid-fight rally.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@GoldenBoyBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:13 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:12 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 3:04 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 10:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright -- Rounds 3 & 4

Albright has started to make things very tricky for Martin, uglying it up on the inside and using some shifty movement on the outside. Martin's short counter shots are still landing well at times, but this is a very even fight through four rounds as Albright has started to figure out how to attack Martin.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@GoldenBoyBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 2:58 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 9:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 2:57 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 9:57 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@GoldenBoyBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 2:56 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 9:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright -- Rounds 1 & 2

A very active first two rounds in this one. Albright has the clear reach advantage but he isn't a fighter who fights tall, so both men have had moments in some exchanges in close. Martin is leaping in with solid power shots, while Albright is mixing in some good body work in between looking for KO shots to the head. In the second round, Martin began throwing some mean left hands from his southpaw stance, and that shot will pay off big if Albright can't make adjustments.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 2:54 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 9:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 2:49 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 9:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@GoldenBoyBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 2:48 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 9:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
February 22, 2026, 2:47 AM
Feb. 21, 2026, 9:47 pm EST
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Zuffa 03: Efe Ajagba - Charles Martin Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Zuffa 03: Prospect Watch: Who Is The Breakout Star

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Zuffa 03: Umar Dzambekov - Ahmed Elbiali Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Zuffa 03: Fight That Won't Make It Out Of The First Round

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Zuffa 03: Prelim Fight You Can't Miss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Zuffa Boxing 04: Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Zuffa 02: Jose Valenzuela Defeats Diego Torres Via Unanimous Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Zuffa 02: Serhii Bohachuk Defeats Radzhab Butaev Via Split Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Zuffa 02: Radivoje Kalajdzic Defeats Oleksandr Gvozdyk Via 7th Round KO

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Zuffa Boxing Capitalizing On Storylines, Personality

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Shak: "Very Excited" To See Where We Go From Zuffa 02 Onwards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Shak: Callum Walsh "In Rare Company" After Defeating Ocampo

  • Image thumbnail
    9:14

    Zuffa 01 Recap: Callum Walsh Def Carlos Ocampo Via U-Dec

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    This Just In: Zuffa Boxing 01 Official Weigh-In

  • Image thumbnail
    19:35

    Dana White On Zuffa Boxing Exclusive Media Rights Deal With Paramount

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Is the Fight Real?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Mike's Best Bet

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    BREAKING: Terence 'Bud' Crawford Announces Retirement

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua Set for Heavyweight Bout

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Does Arizona Have What It Takes to Make a Deep Run In the NCAA Tournament?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Houston Still A Serious Contender Despite Coming In As 2 Seed In NCAA Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Miami RedHawks Left Out Of Top 16 Rankings Despite Undefeated Record

  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    Sack master and photographer Myles Garrett chronicling Miami of Ohio's undefeated season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Highlights: Nuggets go on scoring blitz in rout of Trail Blazers (2/20)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Pete Alonso homers for Orioles in win vs. Yankees | Spring Training Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Pierre McGuire: "Great Opportunity For America To Win Gold"

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Bet to Place to Make/Miss NCAA Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    How Do You Define Tanking in The NBA?

See All Videos