Ryan Garcia has the chance to become world champion for the first time in his career on Saturday. Garcia will face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a high-stakes showdown from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia is one of boxing's top stars, though various missteps have set his career back at multiple times. After starting his career 23-0, Garcia was dominated by Gervonta "Tank" Davis before Davis scored a seventh-round knockout with a body shot. Two fights later, Garcia put on a career-best performance, knocking down WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney multiple times en route to a majority decision victory. Unfortunately, Garcia missed weight for the bout, seemingly not even attempting to make the junior welterweight limit after months of apparent struggles with a mental illness episode playing out on social media. Compounding those issues, Garcia failed his drug test for the fight and the result was overturned to a no-contest.

Garcia followed up his suspension from the failed drug test with a listless performance against Rolando Romero, dropping the fight by a clear unanimous decision.

Barrios has also been uneven in his performances in recent years. He was competitive with Davis in their 2021 fight before suffering a knockout in Round 11. That fight was followed by a loss to Keith Thurman. After rattling off a three-fight winning streak that saw him capture the WBC interim welterweight title, Barrios was promoted to full champion, where he has successfully defended his title against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao, though both defenses ended in draws.

Where to watch Barrios vs. Garcia

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



5:45 p.m. ET Where to watch: DAZN PPV | Price: $69.99

Barrios vs. Garcia fight card, odds

