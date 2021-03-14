"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, one of the greatest middleweight fighters of all time and part of the legendary "Four Kings" of the 1980s, died Saturday. Hagler's death sent shockwaves through the boxing world, but also brought out a slew of tributes from fans who watched him dominate the middleweight ranks as undisputed champion from 1980 to 1987, an incredible feat given the depth of the division at the time.

Hagler famously defeated Tommy Hearns in a thrilling war in 1985 and and Roberto Duran in 1983 during his reign, giving him two wins over other members of the "Four Kings." He would retire from the sport following a loss to the other member of the group, Sugar Ray Leonard, in a defeat that ended his reign as champion and snapped a 37-fight unbeaten streak. The loss to Leonard is one of the most hotly debated decisions in boxing history, with a near 50/50 split of public opinion on who deserved the victory.

Those reacting to Hagler's death ranged from active and retired boxers to promoters and personalities from all corners of the sports world, a testament to Hagler's place in boxing history as one of the greatest fighters to ever strap on a pair of gloves.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.