"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, one of the greatest middleweight fighters of all time and part of the legendary "Four Kings" of the 1980s, died Saturday. Hagler's death sent shockwaves through the boxing world, but also brought out a slew of tributes from fans who watched him dominate the middleweight ranks as undisputed champion from 1980 to 1987, an incredible feat given the depth of the division at the time.
Hagler famously defeated Tommy Hearns in a thrilling war in 1985 and and Roberto Duran in 1983 during his reign, giving him two wins over other members of the "Four Kings." He would retire from the sport following a loss to the other member of the group, Sugar Ray Leonard, in a defeat that ended his reign as champion and snapped a 37-fight unbeaten streak. The loss to Leonard is one of the most hotly debated decisions in boxing history, with a near 50/50 split of public opinion on who deserved the victory.
Those reacting to Hagler's death ranged from active and retired boxers to promoters and personalities from all corners of the sports world, a testament to Hagler's place in boxing history as one of the greatest fighters to ever strap on a pair of gloves.
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Marvin Hagler, a middleweight legend and a man of great integrity. Our thoughts are with Marvin’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/VNhrwv6LsU— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 14, 2021
Rest in eternal peace the Marvelous One! @Michael_Buffer will lead a 10 bell tribute to the great Marvin Hagler tonight 🙏 @DAZNBoxing— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 14, 2021
Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous pic.twitter.com/RNgVym0CdC— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 14, 2021
Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted. He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparalleled determination.— Bob Arum (@BobArum) March 14, 2021
He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/RjNSlayBwA
Omg. Too soon! Farewell to a friend and legend. Marvin was a giant, a warrior, a king, and man’s man. He had such great energy. This one is a kick in the gut. #Boxing has lost part of its heart and soul. Rest In Peace and Power, mio paesano. #MarvinHagler— Lou DiBella (@loudibella) March 14, 2021
I am crushed at the news that MARVELOUS MARVIN HAGLER has passed away! He was-in his prime-POUND4POUND-the best, going 11yrs in 38 fights w/o defeat! He dominated the MW division 4 a decade!— Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) March 13, 2021
62 wins/52KOs-3 losses
R.I.P. 4EVER CHAMPION-4EVER REMEMBERED💔
https://t.co/jWYZ5uEhGl
One of the greatest to ever do it. RIP Marvin Hagler 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/udWMK67CRf— Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) March 13, 2021
RIP to a true legend. Marvelous Marvin Hagler pic.twitter.com/XVKpam3beS— Rougarou (@RPrograis) March 14, 2021
I am crushed to hear of the death of Marvin Hagler. I have known him since the early 1980s. I was lucky to call many of his fights and honored to know him outside the ring. My affection and respect for him knows no bounds. Loved being around him. He will be missed.— Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) March 14, 2021
One of the greatest to ever play this crazy game called boxing.— David Haye (@davidhaye) March 14, 2021
RIP Marvin Hagler #MarvinHagler pic.twitter.com/cz0zMYeZra
Rest In Peace, Marvelous One. pic.twitter.com/7thcWxtwrp— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 14, 2021
What a sweet man Marvin Hagler was. Rest In Peace, champ. pic.twitter.com/3G5JCT0IuA— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 14, 2021
This one hurts.. Rest In Peace Champ! 🕊🙏 Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler pic.twitter.com/jcOIuuMsAi— Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) March 14, 2021
WAR ! #MarvinHagler Love & Respect Champion 🙏🏽.— Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) March 14, 2021
Rest In Peace Legend and the greatest middleweight champion pic.twitter.com/I0M2pjbMbh— Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) March 14, 2021
