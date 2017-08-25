Mayweather, Malignaggi mock 'sucker' McGregor, hint at spying on his camp

Paulie Malignaggi is no fan of Conor McGregor, and an enemy of McGregor is a friend of Floyd Mayweather. A video surfaced on Thursday from FightHype.com of Malignaggi and Mayweather laughing -- just days before the biggest fight of the year -- calling McGregor a "sucker" and insinuating that Malignaggi only joined McGregor's camp to spy on the UFC star.

"My friend, it's my friend, Paulie," Mayweather said. "My friend Paulie has always been my friend. You know what, I even told my friend -- my friend called me and said, 'Floyd, do you want me to go to camp?' I said, 'Abso-f-------lutely.'"

Malignaggi sat next to Mayweather, repeatedly calling McGregor a "sucker." The pair continually mocked McGregor while chuckling to themselves, and Mayweather signed a photo book by crossing out McGregor's face and writing the number "50" over it, presumably in reference to his assumed 50-0 record after the fight, which is set to take place Saturday night beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV. Mayweather then gave the book to Malignaggi.

"This right here, this is special," he said. "It's going to my friend. Listen, this is gonna stay in Paulie's family forever. Oh don't worry. Me and Paulie are gonna stay at the house and talk about strategy, we're gonna talk about everything. Don't you worry. Paulie, thank you for going over there like I asked you to do. And he made it look good when he grabbed you and threw you down. That was a good one. That was a good one."

It all seems like another ploy to get under McGregor's skin, but there's no question that McGregor will have something to say about the "ruse." Malignaggi took issue with a video posted by McGregor that implied that McGregor had knocked down Malignaggi, his former sparring partner. In a heated exchange earlier in the week, Malignaggi told McGregor to "bring [his] b----" to the fight.

Malignaggi has been present on the Showtime broadcast throughout the fight, but it's been said by Stephen Espinoza that he would be removed if objectivity became an issue. It's very likely that this will count as objectivity becoming an issue.