Mayweather-McGregor pay-per-view fight card finalized with pair of title bouts

A little more than two weeks out from the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match, expected to break financial and pay-per-view records, we finally have an undercard.

After weeks of speculation, Mayweather Promotions officially announced the three-fight PPV card on Thursday, supporting the Mayweather-McGregor bout on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Showtime PPV, 9 p.m. ET). Like the main event, all three bouts will be boxing matches and not include any other crossover from mixed martial arts.

Mayweather, 40, returns from a two-year retirement to face the 29-year-old McGregor, the UFC's lightweight champion, who has filled Floyd's void as the biggest star in combat sports. But the one fighter Mayweather, as a promoter, most has his eyes on for the future will defend his title in the co-main event.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis (18-0, 17 KOs), the youngest American titleholder at 22, will defend his IBF junior lightweight title against Costa Rica's Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KOs), who enters the bout on a 19-fight win streak since a majority draw in his pro debut.

"I'm really excited to fight as the co-main event on the biggest card in combat sports history," Davis said in a release. "I plan to put on a great show for everyone in attendance in Las Vegas and for those who purchase the PPV. I want to thank my team for this incredible opportunity. I'm ready for Floyd Mayweather to pass his torch to me. To my fans, I appreciate all of you. Support me and I'll fight for you!"

WBA light heavyweight champion and two-division titleholder Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) will face former 168-pound titleholder Badou Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs), a Mayweather protege who will be making his 175-pound debut after giving up his title to move up in weight.

"This will be a tough fight, but I don't see any issues getting through it," Jack said. "I feel confident and fans can expect a win by knockout or decision. He's not leaving with that belt. It's staying right here in Las Vegas."

Jack is fresh off a majority draw against James DeGale in their January unification bout at super middleweight. Cleverly, meanwhile, rebounded from a fight-of-the-year contender loss to Andrzej Fonfara in 2015 by defeating Juergen Braehmer to win his WBA title.

"I've trained long and hard for this fight and I'm ready to be let off the leash," Cleverly said. "This is the biggest fight of my career so far and I'm going to do a number on Badou Jack on August 26."

In the PPV opener, cruiserweight prospect Andrew "The Beast" Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) will face former two-time champion Steve "U.S.S." Cunningham (29-8-1, 13 KOs).

"Gervonta Davis is nothing short of pure boxing talent with dynamite power," said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. "Former super middleweight world champion Badou Jack is making his light heavyweight debut, and looking to take the title away from a tough and experienced Nathan Cleverly. But first, Andrew "The Beast" Tabiti will open the pay-per-view telecast with what I expect to be a magnificent performance. This diverse card is an epic, international affair stacked with talent."

The remainder of the undercard, including bouts that will air nationally on Fox, has yet to be announced. Former welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter has been rumored to in the mix for the undercard main event.

"This [PPV] undercard includes three meaningful matches featuring fighters we've seen develop over the years on Showtime," said Stephen Espinoza, executive vice president and general manager of Showtime Sports. "Gervonta Davis has fast-tracked himself to stardom on this network, we've seen Badou Jack develop from prospect to champion, and we're now witnessing similar growth with Andrew Tabiti. We're excited to watch them compete in tough, competitive matchups on this global stage."