Mayweather to earn at least $100M in disclosed fight purse; McGregor gets $30M

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has always been about the money. The two fighters, who will make history on Saturday night when they square off in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV, seemingly took this match to rake in one of the biggest financial gains from a sporting event ever.

Now, we have a rough idea of just how much money the fighters will be making. According to contract details from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Mayweather will earn a disclosed purse of $100 million while McGregor will bring in $30 million, according to ESPN. It is the same disclosed purse Mayweather received for his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Meanwhile, McGregor will make a minimum of $30 million, which is nearly 10 times what he made from his last UFC against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 -- his last previous high salary.

Here's how the fight card breaks down with disclosed salaries for each of the main card fighters.

Fighter Fighter Weightclass Floyd Mayweather $100 million Conor McGregor $30 million Junior middleweight Gervonta Davis $600,000 Francisco Fonseca $35,000 Junior lightweight Badou Jack $750,000 Nathan Cleverly $100,000 Light heavyweight Andrew Tabiti $100,000 Steve Cunningham $100,000 Cruiserweight

The numbers are just insane, but the craziest part is how much they can still be inflated depending on how many PPV buys, ticket prices and other expenditures add up from the event.