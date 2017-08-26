Mayweather to earn at least $100M in disclosed fight purse; McGregor gets $30M
We knew the two fighters were going to be rolling in the dough, but now we can put a number to it
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has always been about the money. The two fighters, who will make history on Saturday night when they square off in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV, seemingly took this match to rake in one of the biggest financial gains from a sporting event ever.
Now, we have a rough idea of just how much money the fighters will be making. According to contract details from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Mayweather will earn a disclosed purse of $100 million while McGregor will bring in $30 million, according to ESPN. It is the same disclosed purse Mayweather received for his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Meanwhile, McGregor will make a minimum of $30 million, which is nearly 10 times what he made from his last UFC against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 -- his last previous high salary.
Here's how the fight card breaks down with disclosed salaries for each of the main card fighters.
|Fighter
|Fighter
|Weightclass
Floyd Mayweather $100 million
Conor McGregor $30 million
Junior middleweight
Gervonta Davis $600,000
Francisco Fonseca $35,000
Junior lightweight
Badou Jack $750,000
Nathan Cleverly $100,000
Light heavyweight
Andrew Tabiti $100,000
Steve Cunningham $100,000
Cruiserweight
The numbers are just insane, but the craziest part is how much they can still be inflated depending on how many PPV buys, ticket prices and other expenditures add up from the event.
Add a Comment