Mayweather vs. McGregor betting: Las Vegas has a ton on the line for the fight

While Floyd Mayweather will have plenty at stake for Saturday's showdown with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, gamblers have plenty of their own on the line. And if things break the wrong way, Las Vegas could be bleeding money come Sunday morning.

Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill, told CBS Sports that he's taken 16 times more bets on McGregor and that his company is looking at "a good seven-figure loss" if the UFC star pulls the upset.

"I think there will be some late Mayweather money but not enough," Bogdanovich said of the fight, which will air live on Showtime PPV. "We're going to need Mayweather big, just not sure how big.

"I knew there would be money on McGregor -- they bet him heavy in UFC -- but never in a million years did I think it would be this kind of money."

William Hill took a $150,000 bet on McGregor at +480, a wager that will pay a cool $720,000 if McGregor hands Mayweather his first loss. William Hill currently is dealing Mayweather at -500 and McGregor at +400.

MGM Resorts also is staring at a massive liability on McGregor, but other books have taken more balanced action.

The Westgate LV SuperBook took a few six-figure wagers on Mayweather, helping to offset the 95 percent of bets that have come in on McGregor.

"We're certainly in need of Mayweather, but not like some of the other properties around," SuperBook director Jay Kornegay said.

Kornegay expects the betting pattern to continue -- small wagers from tourists and fans on McGregor, heavy hitters on Mayweather -- "and I'm comfortable with that."

As noted earlier Monday afternoon, while most of the action is on McGregor, most of the money is on Mayweather, according to CG Technology.

The craziest part of this is just how much the smaller bets from the public have shifted the line over the past few months. Chamatkar Sandhu of MMAJunkie charted it here.

Floyd Mayweather is now down to -400 to beat Conor McGregor. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/NmtvpJqfvJ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 18, 2017

"This is like hanging -3 on the Super Bowl and seeing the line move to -8," Jay Rood, vice president of MGM Resorts race and sports told ESPN. "This could be the worst loss in the history of MGM Resorts."