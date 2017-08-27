Mayweather vs. McGregor: Bruce Willis, William H. Macy among stars in attendance

The stars are out for Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The biggest fight of the year is drawing a serious crowd, and the Showtime celebrities get in first. "House of Lies" star Don Cheadle and "Shameless" star William H. Macy have arrived, as has the upcoming "White Famous" star Jay Pharoah. Bruce Willis is also in attendance, but we knew that he was there already, as someone snapped John McClain himself at the craps table in Vegas last night.

Stars already arriving: Don Cheadle, William H. Macy, Jay Pharoah and Bruce Willis #MayweathervMcgregor — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) August 27, 2017

Bruce Willis is killing it on the craps table! Dude got skillz!! pic.twitter.com/Ktp7hHavAJ — Steve Mudflap McGrew (@stevemcgrew) August 26, 2017

All of these stars pale in comparison to the legend himself, however. Sasquatch has made an appearance, and people are hyped to see him.

SASQUATCH ENJOY BOXING pic.twitter.com/MnNgzNPG50 — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) August 27, 2017

"Entourage" star Jeremy Piven, aka Ari Gold showed up in what may have been the most meta carpet appearance of all time.

It's @jeremypiven who played Ari Gold on Entourage, who's based on super agent Ari Emanuel - the guy who bought the UFC for $4Billion pic.twitter.com/IfqWsomfl4 — ️ (@Xhakaology) August 27, 2017

Nick Cannon showed up in a rather... eccentric ensemble.

Other stars included NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon and "Ray Donovan" stars Paula Malcolmson and Dash Mihok.

It's just the first wave of what promises to be a celebrity filled night. We're getting closer and closer to the main event.

