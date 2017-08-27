Mayweather vs. McGregor: Bruce Willis, William H. Macy among stars in attendance
Showtime's television lineup stars are getting first dibs on T-Mobile's Magenta Carpet
The stars are out for Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The biggest fight of the year is drawing a serious crowd, and the Showtime celebrities get in first. "House of Lies" star Don Cheadle and "Shameless" star William H. Macy have arrived, as has the upcoming "White Famous" star Jay Pharoah. Bruce Willis is also in attendance, but we knew that he was there already, as someone snapped John McClain himself at the craps table in Vegas last night.
All of these stars pale in comparison to the legend himself, however. Sasquatch has made an appearance, and people are hyped to see him.
"Entourage" star Jeremy Piven, aka Ari Gold showed up in what may have been the most meta carpet appearance of all time.
Nick Cannon showed up in a rather... eccentric ensemble.
Other stars included NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon and "Ray Donovan" stars Paula Malcolmson and Dash Mihok.
It's just the first wave of what promises to be a celebrity filled night. We're getting closer and closer to the main event.
