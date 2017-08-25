Mayweather vs. McGregor cost: How much is the fight on Showtime PPV?

The wait is over. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is here. Now that the Aug. 26 fight date is here, all that you need to do now is figure out how you're going to order the bout and tune in live on Showtime PPV.

Prelims for the fight will begin at 6 p.m. ET live for free on Fox, but the main fight card will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight.

But you also kneed to know how much the fight costs and that's why we're here today. Mayweather vs. McGregor can be purchased for $99.95 from a variety of outlets, including multiple methods through Showtime PPV. It can also be purchased through UFC TV, the PlayStation Store and Sling as well as your local cable or satellite provider.

Click here for a complete guide to the fight so you can check out for the latest news and updates, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds