Mayweather vs. McGregor date: Start time, fight card, prelims, watch live

The most anticipated fight in years is coming up, and here's what you need to know

Saturday will change the combat sports world for good when the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight commences. Like it or not, the bout will be the highest-grossing pay-per-view in history and will likely set ticket sales records as well.

Most of us are unable to be in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, which is why CBS Sports is here to let you know every way you can watch the fight live on Saturday night.

From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 6 p.m. ET (prelims) | 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Prelims: Fox | Fox Sports Go

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Floyd Mayweather -400

Conor McGregor +300

Super welterweight

Badou Jack -450

Nathan Cleverly +325

Light heavyweight

Gervonta Davis -3000

Francisco Fonseca +1100

Junior lightweight

Andrew Tabiti -280

Steve Cunningham +200

Cruiserweight

