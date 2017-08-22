Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Date, time, card, full details for Showtime PPV

Hype for the one-of-a-kind superfight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor is ramping up by the day, and we here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event, which will take place Saturday live on Showtime PPV.

Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Mayweather-McGregor coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it live Saturday, Aug. 26. We will be here the entire way with full live coverage on fight night.

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

