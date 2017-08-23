Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Date, time, card, full details for Showtime PPV
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime PPV
Hype for the one-of-a-kind superfight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor is ramping up by the day, and we here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event, which will take place Saturday live on Showtime PPV.
Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Mayweather-McGregor coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it live Saturday, Aug. 26. We will be here the entire way with full live coverage on fight night.
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
The fight: Tale of the tape | Full undercard | Referees, judges | Glove size change | How McGregor can win
Big news: Record PPV buys are expected | Mayweather lost a step at 40? | Malignaggi leaves McGregor's camp | Mayweather rips McGregor's insensitivity | Trump wants to attend? | Ticket trends | Malignaggi wants next
Expert takes: Star boxers and MMA fighters | Mike Tyson | Pat Miletich | Adrien Broner
Pony up: Odds change | Mayweather-McGregor bets may eclipse Super Bowl | Best prop bets | Projections
Look at this: Marciano Jr. says Mayweather win shouldn't count | Fight gets its own theme song | Mayweather partying all week | Mayweather says McGregor sparring dirty | McGregor's 'F--- you' suit | McGregor mocked for routine | Viral video singer invited to fight
Press tour: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Best quotes | Recap
The wait is over: Fight finalized in epic announcement | Showtime VP: It's a 'spectacle'
-
