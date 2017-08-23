Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Date, time, card, full details for Showtime PPV

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime PPV

Hype for the one-of-a-kind superfight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor is ramping up by the day, and we here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event, which will take place Saturday live on Showtime PPV.

Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Mayweather-McGregor coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it live Saturday, Aug. 26. We will be here the entire way with full live coverage on fight night.

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

The fight: Tale of the tape | Full undercard | Referees, judges | Glove size change | How McGregor can win

Big news: Record PPV buys are expected | Mayweather lost a step at 40? | Malignaggi leaves McGregor's camp | Mayweather rips McGregor's insensitivity | Trump wants to attend? | Ticket trends | Malignaggi wants next

Expert takes: Star boxers and MMA fighters | Mike Tyson | Pat Miletich | Adrien Broner

Pony up: Odds changeMayweather-McGregor bets may eclipse Super Bowl | Best prop bets | Projections

Look at this: Marciano Jr. says Mayweather win shouldn't count | Fight gets its own theme songMayweather partying all week | Mayweather says McGregor sparring dirtyMcGregor's 'F--- you' suit | McGregor mocked for routine | Viral video singer invited to fight 

Press tour: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Best quotes | Recap

The wait is over: Fight finalized in epic announcement | Showtime VP: It's a 'spectacle'

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories