Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Date, time, full details for Showtime PPV
Everything you need to know ahead of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight on Showtime PPV
The hype for the superfight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor is ramping up by the day, and we here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event.
Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Mayweather-McGregor coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV.
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight information
Date: Sunday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: MGM Grand in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
