Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Demi Lovato to sing national anthem in Vegas
The Sorry Not Sorry singer will perform for the main event
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor showdown -- live Saturday on Showtime PPV starting at 9 p.m. ET -- is indisputably the biggest fight of the year and possibly the biggest sporting event on the upcoming calendar, so it's only fitting that a pop superstar would perform ahead of the bout.
Demi Lovato is slated to perform the national anthem at the fight in Las Vegas, Showtime announced in a release. Lovato has experience taking center stage at sporting events as she also sung "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.
For those who may be curious due to the existence of potential national anthem wagers, that performance lasted just under two minutes.
