Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Demi Lovato to sing national anthem in Vegas

The Sorry Not Sorry singer will perform for the main event

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor showdown -- live Saturday on Showtime PPV starting at 9 p.m. ET -- is indisputably the biggest fight of the year and possibly the biggest sporting event on the upcoming calendar, so it's only fitting that a pop superstar would perform ahead of the bout.

Demi Lovato is slated to perform the national anthem at the fight in Las Vegas, Showtime announced in a release. Lovato has experience taking center stage at sporting events as she also sung "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.

For those who may be curious due to the existence of potential national anthem wagers, that performance lasted just under two minutes.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories