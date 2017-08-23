Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: 'Money Belt' with 3,000-plus jewels to go to winner

The winner of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Saturday will get an extra piece of bling

As if there was not enough on the line for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor when they meet on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Las Vegas for their superfight -- and by "enough," I'm referring to money -- there is now a piece of hardware that will also go to the winner.

It was unveiled Wednesday during the final Mayweather-McGregor press conference that the winner of the fight will receive a "Money Belt" from the WBC, which you can check out below.

The belt will have more than 3,000 jewels and is wrapped in Italian alligator skin.

Honestly, I'm not even sure what else there is to say. Be sure to check out Mayweather vs. McGregor beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday live on Showtime PPV.

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

