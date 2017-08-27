Mayweather vs. McGregor live fight results: Updates, card, highlights, Showtime PPV
Live results from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight from Las Vegas
Time for trash talk and predictions are over. We have arrived at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight, and it will all go down live Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former pound-for-pound boxing king, Mayweather (49-0) enters as a -375 favorite with McGregor, who has never boxed as an amateur or professional, going off at +285. While the vast majority of bets have been laid on the UFC champion, the biggest money on the fight lands on Mayweather's side as he looks to become the first boxer to move his record to 50-0.
Though McGregor is a neophyte in the squared circle, he is a stand-up mixed martial artist with a powerful punch. Some believe his landing of strikes will be few and far between against Mayweather, though all it takes is a single punch to end a fight.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday posting live updates, results, scores and highlights in this story beginning an hour before the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. The main Showtime PPV card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and will run into early Sunday morning. Check out the links above for more information on the fight. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Mayweather vs. McGregor live results
|
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Mayweather
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0
McGregor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0
Thanks for joining us.
-
