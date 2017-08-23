Mayweather vs. McGregor picks from model that nailed every 'Money' fight since 2011

Saturday's fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Showtime PPV could be the most-bet boxing match in history.



McGregor is largely a 4/1 underdog, but that doesn't necessarily mean your money should be on Mayweather, who's well over -500 at many books.



Developed by data scientist Walter Wojtowicz, the model has nailed every one of Floyd Mayweather's fights since it was developed in 2011. And in all but one of those fights, it closely pegged the margin of victory.



The model also called Tyson Fury's huge upset of Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. Fury paid off at more than 4/1 -- similar to McGregor's current odds.



According to the model, which factors in historical data, punch stats, and judges' tendencies, McGregor's best chance to pull off the upset is to steal the early rounds by pure volume punching while Mayweather plays defense (remember his first fight with Marcos Maidana).

Westgate odds Mayweather win: -600 McGregor win: +425 Draw: +4000





McGregor's next best chance is Mayweather simply taking too many rounds "off" or McGregor landing a wild punch that sends the undefeated Mayweather to the mat.



