Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference: Watch online, live stream, start time

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have one final shot to trade verbal jabs before they step into the boxing ring on Saturday night live on Showtime PPV. Mayweather and McGregor will hold a final press conference from the KA Theater at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Wednesday to give fans one final hurray before Saturday's festivities.

The press conference is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET with a pre-show starting at 3:45 p.m. ET. You can watch all the action from Las Vegas with our live stream.

Click here to stream the Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference live.

Please note that explicit language may be used at the press conference. The live stream is uncensored.

