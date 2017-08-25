Mayweather vs. McGregor: Time, date, live stream, fight card, Showtime PPV

Now that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight is here, the only thing left to figure out is how exactly you're going to watch live on Saturday night. And that's why we're here, to provide you with all the information we can to ensure you can tune in for one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.

From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds