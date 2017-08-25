Mayweather vs. McGregor weigh-in: Live stream, watch online, start time

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have one final hurdle to climb before they can step in the boxing ring and square off this Saturday in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV. The two combatants will head to the scales on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas to make the 154-pound limit for their super welterweight showdown.

If either fighter misses weight, he will face a stiff penalty that will likely come out of their fight purse. Mayweather has claimed this week that McGregor is struggling to make weight for the bout, while McGregor laughed off the assertion.

The weigh-in is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET and can be live streamed online via CBS Sports.

Click here to stream the Mayweather vs. McGregor weigh-in live.

Friday's weigh-in will also air live on TV via CBS Sports Network.

Please note that explicit language may be used at the weigh-in and the live stream is uncensored.

