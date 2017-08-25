Mayweather vs. McGregor weigh-in: Live stream, watch online, start time
The final hurdle to cross before the superfight on Saturday night is set to commence on Friday
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have one final hurdle to climb before they can step in the boxing ring and square off this Saturday in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV. The two combatants will head to the scales on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas to make the 154-pound limit for their super welterweight showdown.
If either fighter misses weight, he will face a stiff penalty that will likely come out of their fight purse. Mayweather has claimed this week that McGregor is struggling to make weight for the bout, while McGregor laughed off the assertion.
The weigh-in is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET and can be live streamed online via CBS Sports.
Click here to stream the Mayweather vs. McGregor weigh-in live.
Friday's weigh-in will also air live on TV via CBS Sports Network.
Please note that explicit language may be used at the weigh-in and the live stream is uncensored.
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Expert picks, fight card | Complete guide | Famous fighters' picks
-
Mayweather-McGregor where to watch, bars
The most anticipated fight in years is coming up, and here's how you can catch all the act...
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV fight cost
The pay-per-view is not cheap, but it's going to be worth every penny
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor date, card
The most anticipated fight in years is coming up, and here's what you need to know
-
Mayweather-McGregor fight time, stream
Mayweather-McGregor is finally here, and we're bringing you every way you can watch it liv...
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor time, fight card
The Mayweather-McGregor fight is going to be an epic showdown that you absolutely have to...
-
Mayweather v. McGregor fight information
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime...
Add a Comment