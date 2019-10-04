Member of Claressa Shields' team sucker-punches head trainer of opponent Ivana Habazin
The WBO junior middleweight title bout set for Saturday is now in jeopardy
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields was slated to enjoy one of the biggest weekends of her young and wildly successful boxing career as she returns to her native Flint, Michigan, aiming to claim a title in a third different weight class when she battles Ivana Habazin on Saturday for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. Well, the festivities got off to a disastrous start thanks to a member of Shields' entourage who caused an erratic scene during the weigh-ins.
Prior to the official weigh-ins taking place on Friday, an altercation broke out between a person associated with Shields and Habazin's trainer Bashir Ali. The two were eventually separated from one another, but according to NBC 25 in Flint, the person from Shields' team later sucker-punched Ali. Police confirmed to the news outlet that one suspect has been taken into custody and Ali had been taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries suffered in the attack.
Amid the chaos that has seen Habazin accompany her trainer to the hospital, officials are currently in discussions as to the future of the WBO junior middleweight title bout currently scheduled for Saturday night inside the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center.
