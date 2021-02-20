In what many boxing observers expect to be a Fight of the Year candidate, Miguel Berchelt puts his WBC super featherweight title on the line Saturday against undefeated challenger Oscar Valdez, who is moving up a weight class to challenge for the belt. The main card from the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas is set for 10 p.m. ET. Berchelt (37-1-1, 33 KOs) will be seeking the seventh successful defense of his title, while Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) vacated the WBO featherweight title in late 2019 in order to pursue a crown in another weight class.

Berchelt vs. Valdez preview

Kahn knows boxing fans should expect an action-packed war between a pair of Mexican fighters who are both in their primes and prefer a straight-ahead brawling style that usually leaves little room for a feeling-out process.

Berchelt hasn't defended his title since stopping Jason Sosa in the fourth round of their November 2019 fight in Indio, Calif. The 29-year-old had one bout last year but it came under unusual circumstances. He scored a sixth-round stoppage of Eleazar Valenzuela in Mexico City last June, but the fight was later ruled a no-contest because it was not sanctioned by the Mexico City Boxing Commission.

No such concerns surround the legitimacy of Saturday's main event. Berchelt is looking to continue a streak of dominance that has seen just one of six title defenses go the distance. The matchmaking also reportedly was hitch-free as both fighters embraced the opportunity to challenge themselves against each other.

Valdez, 30, defended the WBO featherweight title six times before deciding to move up in a quest to become a champion in multiple weight classes. He proved his mettle in the new division with a 10th-round stoppage against Jayson Velez in July last year. It was the first stoppage defeat for Velez in 37 professional fights. You can see Kahn's Berchelt vs. Valdez picks at SportsLine.

