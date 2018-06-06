Mike Lee vs. Jose Hernandez: How to watch the light heavyweight fight on CBS Sports Network
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's anticipated bout at Allstate Arena in Illinois
Undefeated light heavyweight boxer Mike Lee will take on Jose Hernandez in the headlining bout of Friday's Allstate Arena lineup, and he'll try to keep paving his unconventional path to a world title in doing so.
Famous for his appearance in a 2013 Subway Super Bowl commercial, Lee has been upping his competition in pursuit of a world championship as of late, as his fight with Hernandez, per Boxing News 24, comes after four events against opponents with a combined record of 59-7-4. Now among the world's top 15 light heavyweight contenders, the University of Notre Dame graduate enters Friday's card with a 20-0-0 mark, including 11 knockouts and four in his last eight fights, even though he only went pro in 2010 after an intramural boxing career in college.
Hernandez (19-3-1) figures to challenge Lee in the ring, however, as he hasn't lost since July 2016. The Lancaster, Calif., product most recently fought Vallejo's Ryan Bourland (14-1-0) in February and came out on top for perhaps the most accomplished win of his light heavyweight pro career.
Lee's fight with Hernandez will be broadcast with commentary from Teddy Atlas and International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:
How to watch
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 9 p.m. Eastern
- Location: Allstate Arena (Rosemont, Illinois)
- TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
-
Mayweather 2017's highest paid athlete
They don't call the 41-year-old boxer 'Money' for nothing
-
De La Hoya: GGG-Canelo talks off
The rermatch fans want between GGG and Canelo never came to fruition
-
BOX: Santa Cruz, Crawford-Horn
Taking a look at some big title fights, Tyson Fury's comeback and more from the world of b...
-
Saunders, Murray escalate tension
The two have quarreled over social media for the last couple of days
-
Eddie Hearn offers ultimatum to Wilder
Hearn is willing to accept an offer for Joshua to face mandatory opponent Alexander Povetk...
-
Santa Cruz vs. Mares fight card, time
All the information you need for the featherweight title matchup