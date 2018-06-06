Mike Lee vs. Jose Hernandez: How to watch the light heavyweight fight on CBS Sports Network

Undefeated light heavyweight boxer Mike Lee will take on Jose Hernandez in the headlining bout of Friday's Allstate Arena lineup, and he'll try to keep paving his unconventional path to a world title in doing so.

Famous for his appearance in a 2013 Subway Super Bowl commercial, Lee has been upping his competition in pursuit of a world championship as of late, as his fight with Hernandez, per Boxing News 24, comes after four events against opponents with a combined record of 59-7-4. Now among the world's top 15 light heavyweight contenders, the University of Notre Dame graduate enters Friday's card with a 20-0-0 mark, including 11 knockouts and four in his last eight fights, even though he only went pro in 2010 after an intramural boxing career in college.

Hernandez (19-3-1) figures to challenge Lee in the ring, however, as he hasn't lost since July 2016. The Lancaster, Calif., product most recently fought Vallejo's Ryan Bourland (14-1-0) in February and came out on top for perhaps the most accomplished win of his light heavyweight pro career.

Lee's fight with Hernandez will be broadcast with commentary from Teddy Atlas and International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

How to watch