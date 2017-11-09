Mike Tyson barred from entering nation of Chile due to his criminal past

The former heavyweight champion turned around once he got off the plane

Mike Tyson has largely shaken off his criminal past to reinvent his image within pop culture as a jovial actor and performer. But the former heavyweight champion's past caught up with him Thursday when he was denied entry and sent home upon arrival in the South American nation of Chile.

Tyson, 51, was planning to attend an awards ceremony for action films in the capital city of Santiago when Chilean police prevented his entry citing non-compliance with immigration laws. Tyson was placed on a flight home, according the Investigative Police (PDI). 

Although the PDI did not specify the part of the law with which Tyson did not comply, his dismissal was reportedly related to his criminal past, according to the Associated Press. Beginning in 1992, Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence for rape in the state of Indiana; he has also received separate convictions on assault and drug charges. 

"Detectives from the International Police are re-boarding Mike Tyson for not complying with immigration law," the PDI said on its verified Twitter account. The police went on to it had the power to "prohibit the entry into the country of any foreigner who has negative records and/or convictions in their country of origin."

This wasn't the first time Tyson's prior criminal transgressions altered his plans. In 2012, he was revoked an extra visa for a charity appearance in New Zealand because of his rape conviction. He also had a 2013 book promotion tour in England canceled following a change in British immigration laws. 

