Mike Tyson barred from entering nation of Chile due to his criminal past
The former heavyweight champion turned around once he got off the plane
Mike Tyson has largely shaken off his criminal past to reinvent his image within pop culture as a jovial actor and performer. But the former heavyweight champion's past caught up with him Thursday when he was denied entry and sent home upon arrival in the South American nation of Chile.
Tyson, 51, was planning to attend an awards ceremony for action films in the capital city of Santiago when Chilean police prevented his entry citing non-compliance with immigration laws. Tyson was placed on a flight home, according the Investigative Police (PDI).
Although the PDI did not specify the part of the law with which Tyson did not comply, his dismissal was reportedly related to his criminal past, according to the Associated Press. Beginning in 1992, Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence for rape in the state of Indiana; he has also received separate convictions on assault and drug charges.
"Detectives from the International Police are re-boarding Mike Tyson for not complying with immigration law," the PDI said on its verified Twitter account. The police went on to it had the power to "prohibit the entry into the country of any foreigner who has negative records and/or convictions in their country of origin."
This wasn't the first time Tyson's prior criminal transgressions altered his plans. In 2012, he was revoked an extra visa for a charity appearance in New Zealand because of his rape conviction. He also had a 2013 book promotion tour in England canceled following a change in British immigration laws.
-
Hearn: Joshua-Wilder must happen in 2018
Eddie Hearn to meet with Wilder's team, stresses financial split needs to fall 'between reality...
-
Updating boxing schedule for 2017
Plus, Daniel Jacobs is back in action this fall
-
Wilder calls out Joshua after win
The WBC heavyweight champ is ready for his unification fight with Joshua
-
Wilder crushes Stiverne with TKO flurry
Wilder reminded fans why he's one of the best boxers in the world on Saturday night
-
How to watch Wilder vs. Stiverne II
Plus, Shawn Porter returns to action
-
Wilder vs. Stiverne preview, prediction
Wilder is looking to maintain his perfect record on Saturday night in Brooklyn
Add a Comment