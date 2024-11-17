Fans may have been left feeling disappointed after Friday's clash between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, but Tyson took to social media to share that he believed he'd achieved a moral victory. Paul won a clear unanimous decision at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight between Tyson and Paul was originally scheduled for July 20 when reports emerged in late May that Tyson had suffered a medical emergency during a flight. Tyson's team -- and the promoters at Most Valuable Promotions -- later claimed the 58-year-old (57 at the time) had suffered an "ulcer flare-up" and would need to take time away from training. As a result, the fight was moved to Nov. 15.

After a dull fight that saw Paul easily outbox Tyson -- who managed to land just 18 punches across eight, two-minute rounds -- Tyson took to social media on Saturday and expanded on his medical issues.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson wrote. "I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25 [pounds] in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."

Tyson would go on to express further appreciation for the fight, which drew a record gate for a fight held outside of Las Vegas and was watched by 60 million homes on Netflix, according to the streaming giant.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for," the post read. "Thank you."