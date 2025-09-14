Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is the biggest fight of the year. A box office attraction of this scale will naturally draw the attention of Hollywood stars. Plenty of movie stars made it out for the fight, including Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham. Plus, WNBA star Angel Reese, Internet sensation Mr. Beast and boxing legend Mike Tyson have been spotted at Allegiant Stadium.

Canelo vs. Crawford is the first combat event, boxing or mixed martial arts, held at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The stadium, which accommodates approximately 65,000 to 70,000 spectators, opened its doors to several notable faces. Stars from movies, sports, and beyond converged on Vegas to see if Crawford can become the first three-division undisputed boxing champion of the four-belt era.

CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the fight with round-by-round scoring and blow-by-blow updates to keep you up to date throughout the night.

Take a look below at the famous faces in Las Vegas for Canelo vs. Crawford.

Legendary heavyweight champ "Iron" Mike Tyson still has that aura

Tyson might be pushing 60, but he still walks with an intimidating presence as he arrives for Saturday's super-fight.

Jason Statham



"Fast X" star Staham stopped short of picking a main event winner, but says it has the potential to be the best fight of the last 10 years.

Mr. Beast takes a 'punch' from 'Iron' Mike

Mr. Beast has given away tens of millions of dollars, but there's no amount of money worth taking a full-force Tyson body shot. Fortunately for the popular YouTuber, Tyson clearly pulled his punch.

Angel Reese towers over Crawford

Chicago Sky power forward and 2024 WNBA first-round draft pick Reese had Crawford looking up when they linked up before his fight.

Chance the Rapper acknowledges a 'historic' night for boxing

Chance the Rapper, who has won three Grammys, geeks out over the pomp and circumstance for Canelo-Crawford. He was later spotted in Crawford's locker room.

Mark Wahlberg is excited to see the 'legacy' at stake

Noted combat sports fan Wahlberg arrived well before the main event. Wahlberg emphasized what a win for Canelo or Crawford will do for their legacy. Wahlberg notably starred in the 2010 film "The Fighter" alongside Christian Bale.

Dave Chappelle is in the house

Longtime comedian Chappelle was spotted arriving at Allegiant Stadium during the interim WBC super middleweight fight between Christian M'billi and Lester Martinez.

Tracy Morgan blows a kiss

Speaking of comedians, beloved actor Morgan arrived early to catch the action. A diehard sports fan, Morgan quickly made his way to his seat at Allegiant Stadium.

Sofia Vergara embraces Canelo

"Modern Family" star Vergara hugged Canelo backstage ahead of his undisputed super middleweight title defense.

Wiz Khalifa daps up Crawford

"Young, Wild and Free" rapper Khalifa caught up with Crawford before the main event. Khalifa is a major combat sports fan who credited mixed martial arts training with changing his lifestyle and physical health.