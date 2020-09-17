Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring on Nov. 28 when he takes on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition fight. Iron Mike has been aggressively training for the fight and it looks like he's in the best shape of his life. Just ask his trainer.

Tyson has been posting videos showcasing his training in the lead-up to the fight. On Wednesday, a clip showed Tyson sparring with trainer Rafael Cordeiro and, unfortunately for Cordeiro, Tyson accidentally caught him with a hook:

As you can see, Cordeiro stumbles back after Tyson connects on the huge right hand. Tyson, 54, certainly still appears to have the speed and power that made him one of the most dangerous boxers in the sport's history.

While the upcoming bout against Jones Jr. is an exhibition fight, Tyson appears to be taking it very seriously and the boxing world is taking notice.

WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring commented on the video, writing "Somebody send Mike a reminder that this is an exhibition." In addition, Danny Williams, who knocked out Tyson prior to his retirement in 2005, believes that Tyson could "seriously hurt" Jones Jr. when the two face off in the ring in November.

Jones Jr. even recently admitted that he may have "made a mistake" by accepting the fight with Tyson.

"He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring," Jones Jr. old Sky Sports. "If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy."