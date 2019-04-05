Mike Tyson takes issue with Nintendo's re-release of 'Punch-Out' having Mr. Dream as final boss

When you think "Punch-Out!!" from Nintendo, the first thing you think of is the stupidly hard boss fights. The second thing you think of is the stupidly hard final boss: Mike Tyson. Tyson appeared in the original Nintendo release as one of the most notorious final bosses in gaming.

The game eventually replaced Tyson with Mr. Dream for the 2007 Wii Virtual Console re-release, titled "Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream." Save for some new animation, Mr. Dream was exactly the same as Tyson. Now, Mr. Dream is coming back in the "Punch-Out!!" release for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, and Tyson is not particularly happy about it.

heard @Nintendo was doing the new “Punch Out” without even contacting me. it wont be the same. my knockouts made the game. thats whack. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) April 4, 2019

mr dream? everyone tell @NintendoAmerica who they think of when they hear punch out pic.twitter.com/2j51PLt0Em — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) April 4, 2019

Tyson doesn't appear to realize that it's the same game as the 2007 re-issue, but he is correct about his name being synonymous with "Punch-Out." Nintendo though, may be unwilling to shell out the money to use his likeness again. The original NES version was released in 1987, just a year after Tyson won the heavyweight title for the first time in his career. Nintendo reportedly paid the champ $50,000 to use his name and image in the game. It makes sense that Nintendo might have wanted to go in a different direction since the price for his likeness is likely much higher now.

Of course people will still play the game with Mr. Dream, but, as the final boss, he definitely won't evoke the same kind of nostalgia that Tyson would.