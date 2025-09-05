Two of the biggest names in boxing history have agreed to a match, according to a press release from CSI Sports. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and former welterweight king Floyd Mayweather have signed contracts for a fight to take place in the spring of 2026. The release, however, says that the exact date, location and rule set are still to be determined.

"When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather," Tyson said in the release. "I thought, 'No way this happens,' but, Floyd said yes.

"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable -- and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!"

Tyson, 59, recently returned to the ring for his first pro fight in 19 years when he faced Jake Paul on Netflix in a fight that was critically panned for a lack of action with Tyson unable to put forth much of anything. Mayweather, 48, retired from professional boxing in 2017 after a TKO win over Conor McGregor to run his record to a perfect 50-0. He has since taken part in a number of exhibition matches, most recently in August 2024 against John Gotti III.

"I've been doing this for 30 years and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," Mayweather said. "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."