Darren Till vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a done deal for the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Most Valuable Promotions formally announced the fight on Wednesday.

Till vs. Chavez Jr. is scheduled for six rounds in the cruiserweight division. Till makes his professional boxing debut against the former WBC middleweight champion on the Paul vs. Tyson undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 20.

Liverpool's Till was granted his UFC release in February 2023 and has not competed since being submitted by now-UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis two months prior. Till started his professional mixed martial arts career with a near-spotless 17-0-1 record. A failed bid for the UFC welterweight title against Tyron Woodley started a 1-5 skid that preceded his release from the company.

"I'm very happy with my opponent," Till said in the press release. "I've been a fan of his father for many years and I've been a fan of Chavez Jr. too -- he is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it, I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on Saturday, July 20th in Texas."

Chavez Jr. is the son of Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez. The younger Chavez (53-6-1, 1 NC) has a major experience edge over the debuting Till. Chavez Jr. is coming off a unanimous decision win against David Zegarra. Before that, Chavez Jr. lost a split decision to former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

"I'm excited to return to the ring after some time off, and I'm motivated and eager to reestablish myself as one of the greats," Chavez Jr. said. "I was the first Mexican middleweight champion in the history of Mexico and want to prove that I can again become a champion. My return to the ring at this historic event is an honor. On Saturday, July 20, I'm going to win by KO and continue my journey."

"I am confident that my son Julio is focused, and I'm excited about that," said Chavez Sr. "This is his moment to make a statement, together on the same card with my friend Mike Tyson. I will be there by my son's side when he wins. He has a lot of boxing left in him..."

A 10-round lightweight fight between undefeated prospects Ashton Sylve and Floyd Schofield was also announced for the card. Four fights have been announced in total for Netflix's foray into boxing: Paul vs. Tyson, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Chavez Jr. vs. Till and Sylve vs. Schofield.