Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be the biggest combat sports event of the year. Everyone is weighing in on Netflix's boxing debut on Friday, from boxing legends to reigning undisputed champions.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing and it has a lot of people riding with former undisputed heavyweight champion "Iron" Mike from a betting perspective. The more skeptical fortune tellers side with Paul's 31-year youth edge and relative boxing success. Whatever side you fall on, there's a morbid curiosity about the whole thing.

Things got heated at the ceremonial weigh ins on Thursday when after stepping off the scale and preparing for the final faceoff, Tyson slapped Paul square across the face before the two were separated. An enraged Tyson stormed off the stage as Paul continued to troll the living legend.

Boxing legends Roy Jones Jr. and Lennox Lewis, active superstars like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, and other parties relevant to Tyson and Paul have given their takes on the fight. Take a look at who in the boxing world is siding with Tyson or Paul.

Tyson Fury: "Listen, if Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don't care if he's 90, he's gonna knock them out cold, isn't he? Obviously, I have to back Mike Tyson. I'm named after the legend, and I'll back him. As he always backs me, I'm backing Mike for the knockout. Come on, Mike!" (The Stomping Ground)

Manny Pacquiao: "I don't think so," Pacquiao said when asked if Paul can beat Tyson (Fight Hub TV)

Anthony Joshua: "[Mike Tyson] is older now… I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul [wins] because of youth. That's the only thing." (The Jonathan Ross Show)

Roy Jones Jr: "I believe in Mike, likely via decision. But if he wants to finish it, he can. Yet, if he's just looking to enjoy the fight, he might take it slow and have some fun... I'm not worried about Mike and his age. Mike is still hard to hit, and he hits like a truck." (MMA NYTT)

Logan Paul: "Let's go, Jake! Mike Tyson, you don't even know. You're messing with the Pauls, bruh. Let's go, Jake. First-round knockout. Yeet!" (Logan's Instagram)

Lennox Lewis: "Mike Tyson's gonna win. He's not that old. Don't take him too softly. We're one year apart. You can fight somebody like that and do well because the person you're fighting is not a true fighter, and there's a hundred things that you've forgotten that he's learning." (The Pulse)

Nate Diaz: "I'm with Mike all the way. Mike is the man, you already know. Jake is young and explosive with nothing to lose in every fight. That's what I think he has going for him. Everything is going to switch. He's the guy that's supposed to win. I think that will be a little different." (All the Smoke)

Teddy Atlas: "The first couple of minutes could be a little risky for Paul against a guy who was the youngest heavyweight champ and a guy with one of the greatest combinations of speed and power in the history of the heavyweight division. For one or two rounds could it be a little hairy? Yeah. If he don't catch him... then the gas tank starts to putter... then the young man will have the advantage. Even a young man who's far less accomplished in the game... It's not like he doesn't know how to put his knuckles on your face. The question is how much does he have left in his body? 58 (years old) is not the same 58 when I was 21. It's a different 58, especially if they are not testing him." (Seconds Out)

Larry Holmes: "I watched a clip of Mike Tyson this morning, and all I can say is that Jake Paul had better be ready if he's going to fight Mike. Mike will be able to last the two-minute rounds. Mike comes to fight when he puts his mind to it; he goes to work on you. And that's what I've seen today... If Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was a Las Vegas table game I'd be betting all my money on Iron Mike... Mike Tyson doesn't care about anything. He'll fight you right now, even though he's not in any shape. And he's going to hit you, and when he does that, it's all over. Mike is ready for it. He won't be taking any punches in training. If I'm betting my money, it's on Mike." (OLGB)

David Benavidez: "It's gonna be a good fight. The only thing that worries me is Mike Tyson's age, but Mike Tyson's always gonna be a fighter at heart, you know what I mean? So it's really just how he prepares... Jake Paul, I think he knows he's got to get ready. We'll see how it turns out, but hopefully it's not nothing too crazy. That's the only thing that worries me, bro, but if Mike goes out there and gives Jake a good fight, we're not gonna be surprised. Mike is a world champion, a fighter at heart. I think it's gonna be a good fight." (Cigar Talk)

Oscar De La Hoya: "If it's before three, four rounds, I have to go with Tyson by knockout, that one punch knockout. If it goes past four rounds, I have to worry about Tyson's conditioning, and where Jake Paul's youth can take over. I've seen Jake Paul's videos, he looks big, he looks huge." (Fight Hub TV)

Amir Khan: "I just feel that he can really hurt Jake Paul. I just can't believe what Jake Paul is thinking." (Gambling Zone)

Le 'Veon Bell: "I think he beats Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson is obviously going to look great for his age. But at the end of the day, Jake Paul has been doing this, he's locked in and he got it right now." (The Schmo)

