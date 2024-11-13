Jake Paul's controversial boxing career continues Friday when the social media star takes on 58-year-old legend Mike Tyson. It's a strange fight but one that will draw incredible amounts of attention when it streams on Netflix.

Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) has slowly developed into something resembling a competent boxer, adding some legitimate skills to his natural power. But even an aged version of Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) represents the biggest threat Paul has faced inside the boxing ring.

Paul sits as the current betting favorite for the fight as the public believes power and youth will beat out age and experience. But the path to victory may not be a simple one for the social media star-turned-boxer.

Let's take a look at five keys Paul needs to follow to take down the legendary Tyson on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

More Tyson-Paul coverage

1. Patience in the early rounds

Tyson will be most dangerous in the early stages of the fight. At 58-years old, it's a fair assumption that Tyson's gas tank isn't going to run deep. The expectation is that Tyson will come out fast and aggressive, trying to flash that old side-to-side movement to work inside and let his power go. Knowing that, Paul could look to just play it safe in the first round or two. When Tyson gets inside Paul's jab, Paul should clinch and lean on Tyson and try and wear the legend down.

There is some risk in being too patient since there are only eight, two-minute rounds, so giving rounds away could be costly if you can't flip the script starting around the third round. Still, the biggest traps for Paul will exist in the early going when Tyson is fresh and has his entire toolkit firing.

BetMGM has odds for every aspect of Tyson vs. Paul as well as the undercard on Friday. Check out the latest BetMGM promo to get in on the action.

2. Use an active jab

Tyson looked very good for his age in his 2020 exhibition with Roy Jones Jr., but Jones was also well past his prime -- not to mention the fight wasn't exactly "the real thing." Jones also didn't really have the size or style to keep a jab in Tyson's face, which allowed Tyson to get inside and do Mike Tyson things.

Paul is the taller man and has a five-inch reach advantage. For any criticism that can be given to Paul, his jab has developed into a solid weapon over his young career and is a good tool that sets up his powerful right hand and left hook. Paul needs to keep that jab pumping steadily to break up Tyson's rhythm and punish him as he tries to dip his way inside.

3. Stay defensively responsible

This goes somewhat hand-in-hand with staying patient, but in the moments where Tyson does manage to get inside and start to let his hands go, Paul should prioritize defense over trying to go punch-for-punch in exchanges. When Tyson is in position to throw punches, Paul needs to keep his guard up, block punches and clinch. There's no reason for Paul to give Tyson a shot to land clean punches in the one area where he is most dangerous.

4. Uncork the right hand

The key to Paul's jab is that it also opens up the right hand. Even early in his career, before he developed more boxing skills, Paul's power was legitimate. While Paul's left hook has come along nicely, his overhand right has always been his most dangerous punch. We saw that when Paul crushed former NBA star Nate Robinson in 2020 and when he brutally slept Tyron Woodley in their 2021 rematch.

Paul needs to gain Tyson's respect through more than just the jab and landing a few hard right hands is the ticket to do just that. If Tyson feels a few big rights, he may be more hesitant to move forward. If Tyson isn't moving forward constantly, he's standing at a range where Paul's length dictates the action. It's a simple plan, but bringing the right hand behind the jab is as effective as any approach for Paul. Given the 14-ounce gloves -- 40% larger than in a standard heavyweight fight -- the threat of either man getting knocked out is significantly reduced, but power punches are still important on the path to victory for both men.

5. Attack the body

As mentioned, Tyson's endurance is a major question entering the fight. He looks to be in great shape for a 58-year-old but human physiology is what it is. The fight was delayed from July because Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight, which isn't generally an issue for boxers even somewhat close to their physical prime.

Attacking Tyson's body would sap his energy as the fight goes on. That attack needs to start from the early rounds because of the two-minute structure, but if Paul can dig to Tyson's ribs early and often, the legend may be completely sapped over the final rounds.