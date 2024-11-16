Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his career on Friday night when he outpointed legendary former champion Mike Tyson. While many will continue to add the caveats to every performance he puts on in the ring, it is still an accomplishment nonetheless to beat the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, albeit when he is 58-years-old. Equally impressive is how much money Paul will take home for pulling off the event.

While the promoters of the event -- Paul's Most Valuable Promotions -- and the Texas Athletic Commission did not disclose the purses for the fighters on the card, rumors and estimates online put Paul's earnings for the fight around $40 million, as Paul himself said in an interview ahead of the fight. Tyson, meanwhile, is somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million, according to Tyson's friend and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

"I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend," Paul said at a pre-fight press conference.

While Paul did not accomplish the latter, he most definitely did the former as AT&T Stadium was packed and MVP announced that they surpassed the Texas record for a live gate at $17.8 million. The previous record was held by Canelo Alvarez when he beat Billy Joe Saunders inside the same stadium in 2021.