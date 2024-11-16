Influencer boxing matches have risen in popularity in recent years, and the YouTuber behind much of that is Jake Paul. He's carved out a 10-1 record, but the profile of those 11 fights pales in comparison to what is coming his way on Friday. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will take place in Arlington, Texas, where the social media star will step into the ring versus the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Tyson has 58 bouts under his belt, but the Hall of Famer hasn't had a professional fight in nearly 20 years. AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, will host Tyson vs. Paul, a sanctioned heavyweight fight with adjusted rules, including eight two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) to win after the line fell as low as -205, with Tyson a +180 underdog. A draw is +900. The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112/-112), while the fight to go the distance is +140. Paul to win by knockout is +140 , while Tyson to win by knockout is +270. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns as they try to get the latest sportsbook promos for the fight.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Both fighters have measurables in their favor that indicate an early knockout or stoppage is unlikely. The 6-foot-1 Paul has a five-inch reach advantage over the 5-foot-10 Tyson, which should allow the former to maintain a comfortable distance from Tyson. That decreases the chances of Tyson landing a big blow, which has been the calling card of his Hall of Fame career.

In Tyson's advantage is the noticeable size difference, as this will be Paul's heavyweight debut. He has never fought at more than 200 pounds and has never faced an opponent that weighed over 198. Tyson checked in at 233 pounds in his last pro fight, so it's fair to wonder if the much lighter Paul could inflict much damage on Tyson, who also has 163 more rounds of pro experience than his opponent. With these factors, Wise doesn't see Paul vs. Tyson ending early and comfortably backs Over 5.5 rounds. See who to pick here.

