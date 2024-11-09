AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been home to some of the biggest sporting events in history. On Friday, November 15, it will host one of the biggest streaming events ever when YouTuber/turned professional boxer Jake Paul takes on former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on Netflix. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was originally scheduled for July 20, but had to be postponed when Tyson had an ulcer flare-up. The 58-year-old last fought an exhibition in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. and hasn't fought professionally since 2005. This fight is sanctioned as a professional bout, but will feature modified rules, with eight two-minute rounds and the boxers wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -270 favorite (risk $270 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +210 underdog. The over/under for total rounds is 5.5, while the fight to go the distance is +172. Paul to win by knockout is +110, while Tyson to win by knockout is +290. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns.

Now, with the Paul vs. Tyson fight card approaching, Wise has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident picks for the fight.

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Tyson was one of the most feared boxers in the world during the height of his career, but he is returning to the ring more than 19 years after his last professional fight. He participated in an eight-round exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 in a fight that resulted in a split decision after going the distance.

Paul lost a split decision to Tommy Fury in 2023 before scoring three wins over Andre August, Ryan Bourland and Mike Perry. He recently stated that he wants to focus on fighting real boxers in hopes of eventually competing for a world title, so he will want to feel his way into this bout. Tyson and Paul will be using heavier gloves in this fight, which means punches will not have the same knockout potential as usual. See who to pick here.



Wise has also locked in a confident money line pick and a method-of-victory prop bet that could pay out big.

Who wins Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on November 15, and which Paul vs. Tyson props should you be all over?