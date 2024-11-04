For the first time in 19 years, Mike Tyson will step into the ring for a professional bout when he faces social media personality Jake Paul on Friday, November 15. Tyson (50-6, 44 KO), a Boxing Hall of Famer, is a two-time heavyweight champion, but hasn't won a pro fight in over 21 years. Meanwhile, Paul (10-1, 7 KO) has risen up the ranks since making his professional debut in 2020. Tyson vs. Paul was originally for July 20, but had to be postponed after Tyson had an ulcer flare-up aboard a plane in late May. Paul vs. Tyson will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds, with the fighters donning heavier 14-ounce gloves.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds list Paul as the -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +250 underdog, with the over/under for total rounds at 5.5, while the fight to go the distance is +178. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has already seen massive returns.

Now, with the Paul vs. Tyson fight card approaching, Wise has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident picks for the fight. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. As the underdog, Tyson's best chance to prevail would be an early knockout, as that's both what he built his career off of and that would be the strategic approach considering his advanced age. Paul is aware of that and will deploy a counter strategy to extend the fight as long as possible. Wise notes that the YouTuber has greatly improved his skills in that regard, saying, "He's done well to stay at distance and away from much of the danger on the inside," over his last few bouts.

Staying at a distance increases the chances of this fight going the distance, with neither fighter in range to land a massive blow leading to an early knockout. Paul's recent results back up that approach as while his first three fights all ended no later than the second round, six of his last eight bouts have gone Over 5.5 rounds. It's been a while since we've seen Tyson in a legitimate match, but his last pro fight went six rounds, while his 2020 exhibition versus Roy Jones Jr., which also had eight two-minute rounds, went the full distance. See who to pick here.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson picks

Wise has also locked in a confident money line pick and a method-of-victory prop bet that could pay out big. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on November 15, and which Paul vs. Tyson props should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Brandon Wise's best bets for the July 20 bout, all from the CBS combat sports specialist who just called Paul's first-round win in March, and find out.