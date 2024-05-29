The worlds of sports and entertainment will collide on July 20 when former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson takes on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. It marks the soon-to-be 58-year-old Tyson's first venture into the ring since an exhibition bout four years ago, as he'll take on an opponent 31 years younger than him. Paul vs. Tyson will be a sanctioned bout, but will be contested over eight two-minute rounds, with the fighters donning 14-ounce gloves. Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is making his heavyweight debut, while Tyson (50-6-0-2. 44 KOs) is taking part in his first professional fight since 2005.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the bout with a start time to be announced. The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds list Paul as the -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +140 underdog. The over/under for total rounds is 5.5, with the Over favored at -150.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has already seen massive returns.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. While Paul secured first-round knockout victories in his last two fights, they were against a pair of journeyman boxers who were overmatched. That won't be the case with Tyson. Over the YouTuber's last seven bouts, five of them have gone over 5.5 rounds, with four of those going the distance.

The detail of the fighters using 14-ounce gloves also can't be ignored since heavyweights like Tyson generally use 10-ounce gloves in their bouts. The bigger, heavier 14-ounce gloves will slow down the punching power of the fighters, thus reducing the chances of a quick knockout. Tyson built his career off quick knockouts, but also showed he's willing to be patient if he can't attain those as his last fight, an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, went the distance of eight rounds. Wise sees Paul vs. Tyson as more of a marathon than a sprint, so he's backing over 5.5 rounds. See who to pick here.

