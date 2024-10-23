The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is back on, with the star-studded bout now set for Friday, Nov. 15 after being postponed from July following a Tyson ulcer flare-up. The 58-year-old Tyson (50-6, 44 KO), a two-time heavyweight champion, last stepped into the ring for an exhibition fight in Nov. 2020, but hasn't had a professional fight in 19 years. Tyson vs. Paul will be a sanctioned pro fight to be contested over eight 2-minute rounds, with the fighters donning 14-ounce gloves. Paul (10-1, 7 KO) is 31 years younger than his counterpart and earned a TKO victory in his last fight in July.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds list Paul as the -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +250 underdog, with the over/under for total rounds at 5.5, with the Over priced at -150. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has already seen massive returns.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Tyson was able to last the distance of eight rounds when he last stepped in the ring, which was as a 54-year-old versus Roy Jones Jr. four years ago. That clash was contested with 12 oz gloves, which is heavier than the normal 10 oz gloves that heavyweights don. Bigger gloves slow down punching speed and lead to less damage inflicted, which then prolongs fights.

Paul vs. Tyson will have even heavier gloves, with the combatants wearing 14 oz gloves. That will even further reduce the punching power of both fighters, minimizing the chances of an early knockout. Additionally, Paul has become more calculated and methodical in the ring since an early knockout spree. His first three fights all ended within the first two rounds, but six of his last eight fights have lasted at least six rounds. See who to pick here.

