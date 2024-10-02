Perhaps the most intriguing boxing match in recent history is on tap this fall when legendary power-puncher Mike Tyson takes on Jake Paul on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight was originally scheduled for July, but was postponed after a medical incident for Tyson. Paul, 27, is more than three decades younger than the 58-year-old Tyson and the social media star also has an edge of approximately three inches in height and around five inches in reach. Tyson, however, is expected to be the heavier fighter in this heavyweight bout. Tyson also brings a massive edge in experience, having compiled a 50-6-0-2 career record, with Paul (10-1 only fighting 11 times professionally to this point in his career.

This fight has been sanctioned with modified rules. There will be eight two-minutes rounds and both boxers will use heavier 14-ounce gloves. The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds list Paul as the -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +250 underdog, with the over/under for total rounds at 5.5, with the Over price at -150. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has already seen massive returns.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. With 44 career knockouts, Tyson certainly has the ability to end the fight early. However, Wise doesn't see that being realistic for a fighter who is pushing 60 and hasn't fought professionally in around four years.

Paul has matured as a fighter since making his debut in 2018. He's "figured out how to control action with his jab" and has "done well to stay at distance," per Wise. Those skills should help him avoid a crippling blow from Tyson early. With the rounds running just two minutes each, it's worth laying the -150 to get the Over 5.5 rounds in this bout. See who to pick here.

