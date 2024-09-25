For the first time in 19 years, Mike Tyson will participate in a professional boxing match as he takes on YouTube sensation Jake Paul on November 15. The bout was originally schedule for July 20, but was postponed due to Tyson's medical concerns. Tyson, who remains the youngest heavyweight champion of all-time at 20 years old, brings a 50-6 record into the bout with 44 wins coming via knockout. Paul, who made his pro debut in 2020, is 10-1 in his career, with 6 KOs. The 31-year age difference between Tyson, who turned 58 in June, and the 27-year-old Paul will be the largest in boxing history. This sanctioned, heavyweight clash will be contested over eight two-minute rounds, with the fighters donning 14-ounce boxing gloves.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host this bout, with the start time to be determined. The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds list Paul as the -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +250 underdog, with the over/under for total rounds at 5.5, with the Over price at -150. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has already seen massive returns.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Tyson's last two fights, an exhibition in 2020 and a professional bout in 2005, went over 5.5 rounds. In the most recent one versus Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, the fighters donned 12-ounce gloves instead of the more traditional 10-ounce gloves. The heavier mitts reduced the punching power of both legendary boxers as their fight went to the scorecards. The Tyson vs. Paul fight will use even bigger gloves that weigh 14 ounces, so one should expect even fewer power punches delivered, thus reducing the chances for a quick finish.

This will be Paul's first fight as a heavyweight, and it comes versus arguably the top knockout artist in heavyweight history. It may be to Paul's advantage to extend the fight as long as possible to exhaust a 58-year-old who hasn't had a pro fight since 2005. That's a strategy that Paul deployed against previous aging opponents, as he's had three total bouts versus fighters who are at least 15 years older than him. All three went over 5.5 rounds, with two of them going the distance in their eight-round fights. See who to pick here.

