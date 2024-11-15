Boxing legend Mike Tyson will return to the ring on Friday when he faces YouTuber-turned-pro fighter Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson is getting set for his first officially sanctioned fight since 2005 and his first fight of any kind since an exhibition in 2020. Paul's professional boxing career began in 2020, and he fought on the same card as Tyson in an exhibition at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was scored a split draw, while Paul defeated former basketball player Nate Robinson via a second-round knockout on that card.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +164 underdog. A draw is +1000. The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112/-112), while the fight to go the distance is +152. Paul to win by knockout is +150, while Tyson to win by knockout is +230. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Tyson has only been stopped inside the distance twice during his legendary career, so Paul is going to have trouble ending this fight early. On the flipside, Paul has sizable physical advantages due to his age and reach, which will make it equally as challenging for Tyson to record an early knockout.

This is also a unique position for both fighters, as Paul has never fought against a boxing legend, and Tyson is making a return to the ring after many years off. Those factors will encourage both boxers to feel their way into the fight and not go for an early knockout. They are also going to be wearing heavier gloves, giving Wise another reason to expect this bout to last six-plus rounds. See who to pick here.

